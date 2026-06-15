13,412 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW Bought by Dockside LLC

Dockside LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,412 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,711 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,733 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $107.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Pinnacle West Capital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.50.

View Our Latest Report on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PNW stock opened at $103.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $104.92.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 11.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Pinnacle West Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $650,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $656,766. This represents a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company's regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company's diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

See Also

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