13,444 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,444 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $4,998,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $410.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $370.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.95.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $313.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 289.85, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.74 and a 200-day moving average of $402.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.82 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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