1,353 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,353 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,485,282 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,217,930,000 after buying an additional 41,975 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock worth $254,350,000 after buying an additional 1,545,199 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 4.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,085,119 shares of the technology company's stock worth $176,560,000 after buying an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 707.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $366,555,000 after buying an additional 871,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $136,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lumentum was added to the Nasdaq-100, which can trigger buying from index funds and ETFs while increasing visibility with institutional investors.

Lumentum was added to the Nasdaq-100, which can trigger buying from index funds and ETFs while increasing visibility with institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Broker-rating upgrades and bullish commentary have reinforced the view that AI infrastructure demand remains a major long-term tailwind for LITE.

Broker-rating upgrades and bullish commentary have reinforced the view that AI infrastructure demand remains a major long-term tailwind for LITE. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other momentum-focused coverage placed Lumentum on strong-buy and top momentum lists, signaling continued Wall Street enthusiasm.

Zacks and other momentum-focused coverage placed Lumentum on strong-buy and top momentum lists, signaling continued Wall Street enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: REX Shares launched a leveraged 2x long LITE ETF, which can add trading interest and speculative demand for the shares.

REX Shares launched a leveraged 2x long LITE ETF, which can add trading interest and speculative demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Several insider sales were disclosed, but they were pre-planned 10b5-1 transactions tied to equity vesting and tax withholding, making them less concerning from a fundamental standpoint.

Several insider sales were disclosed, but they were pre-planned 10b5-1 transactions tied to equity vesting and tax withholding, making them less concerning from a fundamental standpoint. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also noted Lumentum’s strong earnings growth and raised guidance, which support the bull case but were already well known from the company’s latest quarterly report.

Recent articles also noted Lumentum’s strong earnings growth and raised guidance, which support the bull case but were already well known from the company’s latest quarterly report. Negative Sentiment: Some investors may still be taking profits after Lumentum’s sharp run-up, and that has weighed on sentiment in parts of the AI optics sector.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,012.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,062,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 81,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,735,477.60. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Ian Small sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.17, for a total transaction of $3,189,095.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,655,795.54. This represents a 11.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 36,192 shares of company stock valued at $33,367,059 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE opened at $964.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $831.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.30. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.04 and a twelve month high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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