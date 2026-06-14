13,560 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Acquired by Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company's stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 2,564 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Up 1.5%

Vertiv stock opened at $302.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.03. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $316.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. Vertiv's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.39.

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Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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