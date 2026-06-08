13,600 Shares in The Allstate Corporation $ALL Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,600 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,294,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1,766.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 869,139 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $180,911,000 after purchasing an additional 822,583 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,641,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Allstate by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,220,984 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $254,148,000 after purchasing an additional 544,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Allstate by 542.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 631,005 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $131,344,000 after purchasing an additional 532,770 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Allstate from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Allstate from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allstate from $281.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $220.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $188.08 and a 1 year high of $227.62. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $213.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.65. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 17.81%.The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Allstate's payout ratio is currently 9.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total transaction of $451,474.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $451,474.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $335,218.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,959,968.66. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,560. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allstate

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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