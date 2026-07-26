136,636 Shares in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM Acquired by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 136,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,179,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tempus AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Tempus AI by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 870 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of TEM opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 3.46. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31. Tempus AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $104.32.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $348.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Tempus AI to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Tempus AI to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tempus AI

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 2,673 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,810. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 4,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $181,392.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 74,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,262,986.87. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,748,593. Insiders own 24.26% of the company's stock.

About Tempus AI

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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