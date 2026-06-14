13,716 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Acquired by Dockside LLC

Dockside LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $184.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $189.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.36.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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