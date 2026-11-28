First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP - Free Report) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,869 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 138,417 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.49% of Popular worth $47,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 4.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the bank's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Popular by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,309 shares of the bank's stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the bank's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the bank's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the bank's stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company's stock.

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Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $145.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.26 and a fifty-two week high of $179.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average of $155.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $874.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $904.43 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Popular's payout ratio is 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Popular from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Popular from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Popular from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPOP

Insider Activity

In other Popular news, Director Maria Ferre sold 174 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.85, for a total value of $25,899.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,737.70. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company's stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Puerto Rico. Through its principal banking subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, it provides consumer and commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, mortgages, credit cards and digital banking. The company also serves customers in the mainland United States through Popular Bank, with operations focused on markets including New York, New Jersey and South Florida. Its services include personal and business banking, lending and wealth-management offerings.

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