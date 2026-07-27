13,847 Shares in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,847 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.0%

ATO opened at $179.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $154.23 and a twelve month high of $192.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.75.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.10. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmos Energy's payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Atmos Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $192.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $186.92.

View Our Latest Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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