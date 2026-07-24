1,394,400 Shares in Entergy Corporation $ETR Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,394,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $156,675,000. Entergy makes up approximately 4.3% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.30% of Entergy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,097,699,000 after buying an additional 8,046,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $528,313,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Entergy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,651,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $984,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,426 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $357,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $153,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. Seaport Research Partners cut Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.05.

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Entergy Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Further Reading

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