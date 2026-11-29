Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,723 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $39,750,000. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,054 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward P. Decker sold 19,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.53, for a total value of $6,550,555.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 137,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,693,442.90. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ann Campbell sold 12,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.70, for a total value of $4,277,584.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 72,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,195,729.10. This trade represents a 14.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 35,461 shares of company stock worth $12,109,512 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $417.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Melius Research set a $397.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Home Depot from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $377.64.

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Home Depot Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE HD opened at $362.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.15 and a 52 week high of $397.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.02 and a 200-day moving average of $331.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.80 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 96.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.980-14.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 64.77%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer that serves do-it-yourself customers, professional contractors and other businesses. Founded in Atlanta in 1978, the company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and operates stores and online businesses in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its offerings include building materials, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, flooring, lighting, plumbing and electrical supplies, as well as lawn and garden products. The company also provides services such as installation, equipment rental, delivery and project support.

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