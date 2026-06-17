140 Summer Partners LP Makes New Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,818,562 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $81,272,000. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for about 6.0% of 140 Summer Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 140 Summer Partners LP owned 0.64% of Gaming and Leisure Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $313,242,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,033,903 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $188,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $167,743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,483,123 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $110,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,511 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 711.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,369,851 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $110,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,937 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 127,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,157,369.28. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is currently 104.13%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

Further Reading

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