140,145 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Acquired by Independent Financial Group LLC

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 140,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $43,376,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.3% of Independent Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $370.83 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $401.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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