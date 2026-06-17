14,015 Shares in Adobe Inc. $ADBE Bought by Titan Wealth CI Ltd

Titan Wealth CI Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,015 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.9% of Titan Wealth CI Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,632,009 shares of the software company's stock worth $7,277,941,000 after purchasing an additional 352,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,678 shares of the software company's stock worth $4,027,170,000 after buying an additional 414,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,275,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Adobe by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,228,503 shares of the software company's stock valued at $2,179,914,000 after buying an additional 611,358 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,711,583,000 after acquiring an additional 742,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $207.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.75. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.90 and a 12 month high of $399.67. The company has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. Adobe's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $278.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe remains a strong value case in several recent commentaries, with analysts and market watchers highlighting its discounted valuation, strong ROIC, and record quarterly results as reasons the stock could be undervalued after a steep pullback.

Adobe remains a strong value case in several recent commentaries, with analysts and market watchers highlighting its discounted valuation, strong ROIC, and record quarterly results as reasons the stock could be undervalued after a steep pullback. Positive Sentiment: The company’s AI strategy continues to gain traction, including growing adoption of Firefly and a new global AI skills initiative with LinkedIn aimed at helping marketers use AI tools more effectively. Article Title

The company’s AI strategy continues to gain traction, including growing adoption of Firefly and a new global AI skills initiative with LinkedIn aimed at helping marketers use AI tools more effectively. Positive Sentiment: Adobe also announced a public push on AI policy, joining other tech companies in urging the White House to ease Anthropic AI export restrictions, underscoring its broader involvement in the AI ecosystem. Article Title

Adobe also announced a public push on AI policy, joining other tech companies in urging the White House to ease Anthropic AI export restrictions, underscoring its broader involvement in the AI ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces suggest investors are watching Adobe closely for signs that strong AI usage can translate into faster revenue growth, but that monetization challenge is still unresolved.

Several pieces suggest investors are watching Adobe closely for signs that strong AI usage can translate into faster revenue growth, but that monetization challenge is still unresolved. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target on Adobe to $285 from $310, citing slowing spend and weaker-than-expected AI credit demand, which reinforced concerns that near-term growth may be decelerating.

TD Cowen cut its price target on Adobe to $285 from $310, citing slowing spend and weaker-than-expected AI credit demand, which reinforced concerns that near-term growth may be decelerating. Negative Sentiment: The surprise departure of Adobe’s CFO has also weighed on sentiment, with articles framing the stock as a “battleground” name as investors question management stability after the executive change. Article Title

The surprise departure of Adobe’s CFO has also weighed on sentiment, with articles framing the stock as a “battleground” name as investors question management stability after the executive change. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also notes that Adobe shares have fallen back toward 2019 lows, reflecting continued investor skepticism despite the earnings beat and raised outlook.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here