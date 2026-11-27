Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246,451 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,418,576 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.48% of Macy's worth $28,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of M. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Macy's during the second quarter worth $67,450,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Macy's by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881,348 shares of the company's stock worth $34,034,000 after purchasing an additional 543,867 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Macy's during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,562,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macy's by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Macy's by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 978,206 shares of the company's stock worth $17,696,000 after buying an additional 185,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

Get Macy's alerts: Sign Up

Macy's Stock Down 0.1%

Macy's stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Macy's, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Macy's has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.230--0.190 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Macy's's payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on M. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Macy's in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Macy's in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of Macy's in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Macy's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macy's

Macy's Profile

Macy's, Inc. is a U.S. retailer operating department stores and digital shopping platforms under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury brands. Its offerings include apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty products, jewelry, home furnishings and other consumer goods. The company traces its history to 1858, when Rowland Hussey Macy opened a dry-goods store in New York City. Macy's, Inc. serves customers primarily in the United States through its stores and e-commerce businesses. Tony Spring, who previously led Bloomingdale's, became Macy's, Inc.'s chief executive officer in 2024.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Macy's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Macy's wasn't on the list.

While Macy's currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report