142,618 Shares in WisdomTree, Inc. $WT Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 142,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of WisdomTree at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 1,679.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In related news, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 157,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,844,431.94. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,110,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,083,552.55. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $16.80 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $22.00 price target on WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WisdomTree from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered WisdomTree from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WT

WisdomTree Price Performance

WT stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.26%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. WisdomTree's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

Further Reading

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