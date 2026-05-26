144,418 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 144,418 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $11,800,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,911,301,000 after acquiring an additional 297,132 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,016,467 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,667,121,000 after acquiring an additional 182,976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,550,299 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,107,195,000 after acquiring an additional 163,986 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,422,708 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $923,919,000 after acquiring an additional 263,824 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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