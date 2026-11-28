Avantyr Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,778 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 144,693 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 5.0% of Avantyr Capital Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Avantyr Capital Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $163,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,890,598 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $7,586,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,527,563 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $3,951,497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,492 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,193,135,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $1,094,677,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,815,288 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,037,758,000 after purchasing an additional 204,794 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $297.89 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $219.98 and a twelve month high of $315.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $339.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $333.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $325.09.

Get Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its principal operating company Union Pacific Railroad, provides freight transportation and related services across the western two-thirds of the United States. Its rail network spans 23 states and connects with other railroads, ports and major business centers. The company transports a broad range of goods, including agricultural products, automobiles, chemicals, energy products, industrial materials and intermodal freight. Its services help businesses move raw materials and finished products between domestic and international markets.

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