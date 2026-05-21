14,470 Shares in onsemi $ON Bought by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its position in onsemi by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 9,020 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in onsemi by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 822,902 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $44,560,000 after purchasing an additional 99,214 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $110.21 on Thursday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $119.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.94. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.69.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In related news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 66,114 shares of company stock worth $5,548,708 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on onsemi from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised onsemi from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $101.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $89.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ON

Key onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho lifted its price target on onsemi to $130 and reaffirmed an Outperform rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock.

Mizuho lifted its price target on onsemi to $130 and reaffirmed an Outperform rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Reports say onsemi is gaining share in China’s EV market as its silicon carbide products expand into more vehicle platforms, a potentially important growth driver.

Reports say onsemi is gaining share in China’s EV market as its silicon carbide products expand into more vehicle platforms, a potentially important growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results topped expectations on both EPS and revenue, reinforcing the view that fundamentals remain strong.

Recent quarterly results topped expectations on both EPS and revenue, reinforcing the view that fundamentals remain strong. Neutral Sentiment: One article discussed onsemi in the context of broader semiconductor weakness tied to U.S.-China trade headlines, but the company-specific catalyst today appears to be the analyst upgrade and EV growth narrative.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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