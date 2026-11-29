Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,435 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $29,609,000. Arista Networks accounts for about 0.9% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company's stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company's stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Investors following ANET have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ANET to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving earnings prospects. The stock was also included in Zacks’ Strong Buy momentum list, reinforcing the favorable near-term outlook. Read the Zacks upgrade

Zacks upgraded ANET to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving earnings prospects. The stock was also included in Zacks’ Strong Buy momentum list, reinforcing the favorable near-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Arista expanded its Etherlink R4 lineup for distributed AI inferencing, adding equipment designed to reduce latency and power use and address data-sovereignty needs. The launch could strengthen its position as demand for AI infrastructure grows. Read about Etherlink R4 and AI growth

Arista expanded its Etherlink R4 lineup for distributed AI inferencing, adding equipment designed to reduce latency and power use and address data-sovereignty needs. The launch could strengthen its position as demand for AI infrastructure grows. Neutral Sentiment: Director Charles Giancarlo sold 5,000 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, but retained 179,333 shares after the transaction, which limits what can be inferred from the sale. Read about the director’s sale

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $241.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $174.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $217.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.86.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total value of $2,182,690.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,567,282.68. This represents a 58.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 10,185 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $1,735,625.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 422,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,981,184. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 2,074,569 shares of company stock valued at $401,886,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc. develops cloud networking products for data centers, campus networks and routing environments. Its offerings include Ethernet switches and routers, along with software and services designed to help organizations build, manage and secure large-scale networks. The company's Extensible Operating System (EOS) is a core part of its platform, providing a common software foundation across many of its networking products. Arista also offers tools for network management, automation, analytics and security.

Further Reading

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