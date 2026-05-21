14,566 Shares in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Bought by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,566 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 352.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Rocket Lab stock opened at $134.28 on Thursday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.Rocket Lab's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $4,366,354.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,296,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,245,982.16. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,312,258.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 884,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,523,475.15. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,449 shares of company stock worth $28,295,233. Insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains upbeat after Rocket Lab’s strong Q1 results, with revenue up 63% year over year to about $200.4 million and earnings in line with expectations. Analysts also remain constructive, with multiple firms maintaining bullish ratings and several raising price targets after the earnings report. How Is Rocket Lab Strengthening Its End-to-End Space Model?

Investor sentiment remains upbeat after Rocket Lab’s strong Q1 results, with revenue up 63% year over year to about $200.4 million and earnings in line with expectations. Analysts also remain constructive, with multiple firms maintaining bullish ratings and several raising price targets after the earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Optimism has also been supported by Rocket Lab’s expanding “end-to-end” space model, including launch services, spacecraft systems, and mission operations, which investors view as a way to broaden revenue streams and deepen its competitive position.

Optimism has also been supported by Rocket Lab’s expanding “end-to-end” space model, including launch services, spacecraft systems, and mission operations, which investors view as a way to broaden revenue streams and deepen its competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Recent buzz around the Motiv Space Systems acquisition and broader space-sector momentum has added to the stock’s bullish narrative, with traders focusing on Rocket Lab’s growth, backlog, and future Neutron rocket milestones. Rocket Lab Stock (RKLB) Opinions on Motiv Space Systems Acquisition

Recent buzz around the Motiv Space Systems acquisition and broader space-sector momentum has added to the stock’s bullish narrative, with traders focusing on Rocket Lab’s growth, backlog, and future Neutron rocket milestones. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains supportive overall, but valuation concerns and the possibility of a pullback have led some investors to stay cautious after the stock’s steep run-up.

Analyst commentary remains supportive overall, but valuation concerns and the possibility of a pullback have led some investors to stay cautious after the stock’s steep run-up. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell in extended trading after Rocket Lab filed to offer and sell up to $3 billion of common stock, raising dilution concerns for existing shareholders and triggering a negative reaction from the market. Rocket Lab Stock Falls After The Close: What's Happening?

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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