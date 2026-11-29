Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 145,741 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $80,372,000. Mastercard comprises about 2.7% of Anomaly Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $639,458,000. Corient Private Wealth LP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 147.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 1,682,183 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $863,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,671 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 295.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 860,011 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $441,702,000 after purchasing an additional 642,724 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 26.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,941,951 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,622,398,000 after purchasing an additional 611,592 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $275,074,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mastercard News Summary

Investors following MA have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Viking Global reportedly opened an $818 million Mastercard position while reducing its Visa holdings by 32.6%. The move may signal confidence in Mastercard’s prospects, although the fund still holds Visa. Article: Viking opens Mastercard stake

Viking Global reportedly opened an $818 million Mastercard position while reducing its Visa holdings by 32.6%. The move may signal confidence in Mastercard’s prospects, although the fund still holds Visa. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard has outperformed the Nasdaq over the past three months and was recently near its early-November record. Payment networks also gained as investors rotated away from technology stocks, supporting the sector’s momentum. Article: Mastercard performance versus Nasdaq

Mastercard has outperformed the Nasdaq over the past three months and was recently near its early-November record. Payment networks also gained as investors rotated away from technology stocks, supporting the sector’s momentum. Negative Sentiment: Mastercard, Visa and Chase reportedly confirmed that hackers targeted vendors and exposed customer data. The report raises potential security, reputational and remediation concerns, though it does not specify the impact on Mastercard. Article: Vendor breach exposed customer data

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sachin Mehra sold 3,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,403,600. This represents a 8.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.21, for a total transaction of $218,377.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,559.77. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,959 shares of company stock worth $10,560,510. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $666.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $581.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $613.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $464.52 and a 12-month high of $681.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 260.86% and a net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $665.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mastercard from $730.00 to $764.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus increased their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $694.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $668.00 to $731.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $715.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. Its core business is operating a payment network that enables electronic transactions, including payments made with Mastercard-branded credit, debit and prepaid cards. The company also offers services related to digital payments, fraud prevention, cybersecurity, data analytics and business consulting. Its products and services support in-person and online transactions, as well as money transfers and other payment needs.

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