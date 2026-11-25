Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $140,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $7,022,226,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,301,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $87,311,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,126 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,084,651,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,334,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,422,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,920,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $46,606,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are a few of the latest headlines about AMD:

Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks gave back gains from the prior session’s Nvidia-fueled rally as investors reassessed the AI trade, weighing on AMD alongside other semiconductor names. Why AMD Stock Fell Today

Chip stocks gave back gains from the prior session’s Nvidia-fueled rally as investors reassessed the AI trade, weighing on AMD alongside other semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: A filing registered up to 336.9 million AMD shares for potential resale, tied to strategic arrangements and other transactions. AMD is not issuing those shares in a new stock sale through the filing, but the prospect of additional shares becoming available may create an overhang for investors. AMD registers up to 337 million shares for resale tied to OpenAI, Meta warrants

A filing registered up to 336.9 million AMD shares for potential resale, tied to strategic arrangements and other transactions. AMD is not issuing those shares in a new stock sale through the filing, but the prospect of additional shares becoming available may create an overhang for investors. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns also include a short-seller report raising questions about AMD’s China exposure and potential export-control scrutiny. Law firms announced investigations into investor claims; these announcements are not findings of wrongdoing. Is AMD's Stock in Trouble After a Concerning Short-Seller Report?

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $413.27 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $550.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.22 and a 12 month high of $658.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa Su sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $35,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,951,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,433,822. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Norrod sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total transaction of $5,060,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 343,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $173,929,680.09. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 218,523 shares of company stock worth $111,797,079 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $649.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $594.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $640.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and adaptive computing solutions. Its products serve data center, personal computing, gaming, embedded and other markets. AMD is a fabless chip designer, relying on third-party manufacturing partners to produce its semiconductors. The company's product portfolio includes EPYC server processors, Ryzen desktop and laptop processors, Radeon graphics products, Instinct accelerators for data center computing, and adaptive chips and systems used in embedded applications.

See Also

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