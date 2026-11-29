Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 146,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,728,000. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Dollar Tree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,423.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,328 shares of the company's stock worth $116,338,000 after purchasing an additional 709,397 shares in the last quarter. Gates Foundation Trust bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,184,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $148.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock's 50-day moving average is $127.83 and its 200-day moving average is $118.53. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $156.99.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Dollar Tree's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.460-2.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Dollar Tree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $140.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Latest Dollar Tree News

These are some of the DLTR news items that stood out recently:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $315,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,127,568.20. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $155,791.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $537,580.83. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company's stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc. is a discount retailer that operates Dollar Tree stores in the United States and Canada. Its stores sell a range of everyday merchandise, including household goods, food and snacks, party supplies, seasonal items, health and beauty products, and toys. The company traces its roots to a variety-store business founded in 1986 and adopted the Dollar Tree name in 1993. It expanded through its 2015 acquisition of Family Dollar, which served neighborhood locations with a broader assortment of everyday products.

Further Reading

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