14,795 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Bought by Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000. Airbnb makes up 0.1% of Johns Hopkins University's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Airbnb by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company's stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company's stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 30.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,828 shares of the company's stock worth $125,770,000 after acquiring an additional 243,299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 14.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,652 shares of the company's stock worth $185,730,000 after acquiring an additional 195,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $2,785,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airbnb gained on a market-wide relief rally tied to the reported peace deal and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which reduced geopolitical and oil-price fears and supported travel stocks. Why Airbnb (ABNB) Stock Is Trading Up Today

Airbnb gained on a market-wide relief rally tied to the reported peace deal and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which reduced geopolitical and oil-price fears and supported travel stocks. Neutral Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Airbnb to $134 from $129, but kept a Hold rating, suggesting limited near-term upside from current levels. Airbnb Price Target Raised by Truist

Truist raised its price target on Airbnb to $134 from $129, but kept a Hold rating, suggesting limited near-term upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Baron Capital highlighted Airbnb in its latest fund letter, focusing on the company’s resilience as AI reshapes the travel and real estate landscape; this is more of a long-term investment discussion than a direct catalyst. Is Airbnb (ABNB) Resilient to AI Transition?

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $141.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $147.25. The firm has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $8,761,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,736,744. This represents a 83.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $35,894,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,182,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $431,049,984.75. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,677,117 shares of company stock valued at $226,595,468. Insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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