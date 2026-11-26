Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,846,489 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,481,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.3% of Dodge & Cox's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned 0.99% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $2,389,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $658,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $16,259,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,922,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TD Cowen set a $95.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.50.

View Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Key Wells Fargo & Company News

Investors following WFC have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America maintained its Buy rating and $100 target, signaling confidence in further appreciation. Jim Cramer also included WFC among his long-term stock picks, adding a favorable investor profile, though neither endorsement guarantees performance. Bank of America price target Cramer’s long-term stock picks

Bank of America maintained its Buy rating and $100 target, signaling confidence in further appreciation. Jim Cramer also included WFC among his long-term stock picks, adding a favorable investor profile, though neither endorsement guarantees performance. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo closed 37 branches from mid-August to late October and filed to close 10 more. If digital adoption allows the bank to serve customers with fewer locations, the streamlining could lower costs and support profitability. Branch network and cost savings

Wells Fargo closed 37 branches from mid-August to late October and filed to close 10 more. If digital adoption allows the bank to serve customers with fewer locations, the streamlining could lower costs and support profitability. Negative Sentiment: Branch closures and Wells Fargo’s planned departure from an Atlantic Station office may raise concerns about reduced local presence and customer access. The available reports do not quantify any resulting costs or business impact. Branch closures Atlantic Station office departure

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $243.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The company's 50-day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified financial services company providing banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, small-business banking, commercial lending, treasury services and investment products. The company serves individuals, businesses and institutions across the United States, with international operations supporting corporate and institutional clients. Its businesses include consumer and small-business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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