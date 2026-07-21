148,363 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Bought by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,363 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $14,596,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shrier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. LFG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,207,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297,357 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,495,000 after purchasing an additional 98,309 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 937.9% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 245,564 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $24,358,000 after purchasing an additional 221,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,541,742 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,652 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $113.19 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41. The company has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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