1,485 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Acquired by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,485 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,057,000.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target on Sandisk to $2,025 from $1,300 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that AI data-center demand for NAND flash is still accelerating. Barrons article on Citi target hike

Citi raised its price target on Sandisk to $2,025 from $1,300 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that AI data-center demand for NAND flash is still accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight a structural storage shortage, with enterprise SSD and NAND pricing rising sharply as hyperscalers and AI builders expand infrastructure. MarketBeat article on AI rotation

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight a structural storage shortage, with enterprise SSD and NAND pricing rising sharply as hyperscalers and AI builders expand infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Sandisk’s recent earnings and guidance remain a major bullish catalyst: the company reported strong revenue growth and a large EPS beat, showing that the pricing cycle is already boosting results. Sandisk earnings overview

Sandisk’s recent earnings and guidance remain a major bullish catalyst: the company reported strong revenue growth and a large EPS beat, showing that the pricing cycle is already boosting results. Positive Sentiment: Several articles noted that Sandisk has become a favored AI-memory trade, with high-profile investors rotating into the name and Wall Street broadly raising targets. TipRanks analyst target article

Several articles noted that Sandisk has become a favored AI-memory trade, with high-profile investors rotating into the name and Wall Street broadly raising targets. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk presented at J.P. Morgan’s Technology, Media and Communications Conference, which may have helped keep the stock in focus, but no major new corporate announcement was highlighted in the transcript title. Conference transcript

Sandisk presented at J.P. Morgan’s Technology, Media and Communications Conference, which may have helped keep the stock in focus, but no major new corporate announcement was highlighted in the transcript title. Negative Sentiment: Recent pullbacks have been driven by broader chip-sector weakness, including concerns about supply, capacity, and rising Treasury yields pressuring high-valuation tech names. Benzinga article on yields and chip stocks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $1,220.00 target price on Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandisk presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,157.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sandisk

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,525 shares of company stock worth $6,555,092. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,392.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 4.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $947.66 and a 200 day moving average of $580.59. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $1,600.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

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