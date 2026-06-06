14,850 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,850 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,962 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 345.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ opened at $87.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.06. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $101.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 23.15%.The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, insider Cohen Tal sold 15,518 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $1,408,258.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 215,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,530,126. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,323 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total transaction of $117,508.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,104.98. This trade represents a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 138,162 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $113.00 price objective on Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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