Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 149,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock, valued at approximately $27,390,000. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Readystate Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Readystate Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Diamondback Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 140 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $256.00 to $246.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $227.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $182.31 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $189.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.49. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.41 and a 12 month high of $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.60 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business's revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.90 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Diamondback Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles Meloy sold 33,333 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.74, for a total transaction of $6,124,605.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 759,864 shares in the company, valued at $139,617,411.36. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Travis Stice sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total transaction of $15,323,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $10,159,723.37. This trade represents a 60.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on acquiring, developing, exploring and producing unconventional onshore reserves. Its operations are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, including the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from properties developed primarily with horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing. Diamondback was founded in 2007 and has expanded its Permian Basin operations through development and acquisitions.

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