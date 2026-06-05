149,103 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 149,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3,839.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 727.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Read Our Latest Report on PINS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $960,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $549,000. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 77,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $21.57 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pinterest announced a major expansion of its partnership with Amazon Web Services, including a planned $4 billion commitment through 2031 , to power AI-driven visual search, recommendations, and personalized content. Investors appear to be treating the deal as a sign that Pinterest is investing aggressively in product improvement and long-term user engagement. Article Title

Pinterest announced a major expansion of its partnership with Amazon Web Services, including a planned , to power AI-driven visual search, recommendations, and personalized content. Investors appear to be treating the deal as a sign that Pinterest is investing aggressively in product improvement and long-term user engagement. Positive Sentiment: The AWS agreement is being described as Pinterest’s largest infrastructure commitment to date, which could strengthen the company’s AI roadmap and improve monetization over time if better search and discovery features boost user activity. Article Title

The AWS agreement is being described as Pinterest’s largest infrastructure commitment to date, which could strengthen the company’s AI roadmap and improve monetization over time if better search and discovery features boost user activity. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media are also revisiting Pinterest’s valuation after a mixed share performance, with investors weighing its recent operational progress against a still-depressed stock price and expectations for future AI-driven growth. Article Title

Analysts and media are also revisiting Pinterest’s valuation after a mixed share performance, with investors weighing its recent operational progress against a still-depressed stock price and expectations for future AI-driven growth. Negative Sentiment: Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. While the sale was routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment, especially when the stock is trying to rally. Article Title

Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. While the sale was routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment, especially when the stock is trying to rally. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports noted additional insider selling and highlighted concerns about slowing ad demand, weaker ad pricing, and competition, which may be limiting enthusiasm despite the AWS news. Article Title

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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