1492 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company's stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 5.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FROG. Wall Street Zen lowered JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on JFrog from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Trading Up 11.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $87.50 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's 50-day moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.14.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $105,437.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,235.95. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $10,300,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,224,328 shares in the company, valued at $276,776,315.52. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 805,700 shares of company stock valued at $58,486,362. Insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

JFrog Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JFrog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JFrog wasn't on the list.

While JFrog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here