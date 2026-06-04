1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in USA Rare Earth Inc. $USAR

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $985,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of USA Rare Earth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 158.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Rare Earth during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

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Key Headlines Impacting USA Rare Earth

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:

USA Rare Earth Stock Down 8.9%

Shares of USA Rare Earth stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.33. USA Rare Earth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm set a $30.00 price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised USA Rare Earth from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USA Rare Earth

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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