1492 Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report) by 131.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,943 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Kaiser Aluminum makes up 1.7% of 1492 Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,842 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $186.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $194.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.78. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.50 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 4.14%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum's payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, SVP Iulian Gheorghe sold 175 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.22, for a total value of $30,488.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,930.56. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett Wilcox sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $2,616,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,688.28. The trade was a 60.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 71,731 shares of company stock worth $12,529,097 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KALU. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KALU

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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