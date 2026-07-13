14,947 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Acquired by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,947 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Expressive Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,422,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,638,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,492 shares of the software maker's stock worth $31,009,000 after buying an additional 238,299 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $572,141.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,923,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,213,448.40. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total value of $18,749,786.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,508.84. The trade was a 60.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,387 shares of company stock valued at $43,403,063. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Arete Research set a $104.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Fortinet from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $108.74.

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Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $157.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $165.28. The firm's fifty day moving average is $137.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 160.08%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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