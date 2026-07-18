149,640 Shares in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Acquired by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,640 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,609,000. CMS Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Atlas Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,844,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,991 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,571,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $249,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,779 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,983,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in CMS Energy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,435,170 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $99,429,000 after acquiring an additional 980,733 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $73.69 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The company's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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