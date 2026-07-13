14,985 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 338 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SRH Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.0%

OKE stock opened at $89.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $96.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.03%.The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. ONEOK's payout ratio is currently 76.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised ONEOK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONEOK from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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