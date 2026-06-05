14,992 Shares in American Express Company $AXP Acquired by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,992 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $5,546,000. American Express accounts for 2.3% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Express by 30.9% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 218.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1,243.9% during the third quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in American Express by 159.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

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American Express Stock Up 4.1%

AXP stock opened at $312.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $286.15 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.11. The firm has a market cap of $213.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. American Express's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express says card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, suggesting resilient demand from affluent consumers and reinforcing the company’s core growth engine. Article Title

American Express says card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, suggesting resilient demand from affluent consumers and reinforcing the company’s core growth engine. Positive Sentiment: American Express introduced a new Fanatics Rewards card aimed at sports fans, a sign it is still using product launches to deepen engagement and attract new spending. Article Title

American Express introduced a new Fanatics Rewards card aimed at sports fans, a sign it is still using product launches to deepen engagement and attract new spending. Neutral Sentiment: A broader market rally lifted financial stocks, which may have provided some support to American Express, but the stock was still reacting more to company-specific sentiment than to the sector move. Article Title

A broader market rally lifted financial stocks, which may have provided some support to American Express, but the stock was still reacting more to company-specific sentiment than to the sector move. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces revisited whether AXP is attractive after its year-to-date decline, highlighting valuation concerns rather than any new fundamental problem. Article Title

Several commentary pieces revisited whether AXP is attractive after its year-to-date decline, highlighting valuation concerns rather than any new fundamental problem. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage noted that American Express had declined more than the broader market, reflecting ongoing investor caution and recent share-price weakness. Article Title

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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