15,000 Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Bought by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. Qualcomm accounts for approximately 1.2% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Qualcomm by 36.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,090,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Qualcomm by 120.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,529 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,737.40. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $214.07 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $188.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.60. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The firm has a market cap of $225.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $184.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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