150,000 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV Bought by Tensor Edge Capital LLC

Tensor Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000. Viavi Solutions makes up approximately 0.8% of Tensor Edge Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tensor Edge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Viavi Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $3,772,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 224,014 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 63,605 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 469,354 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 58,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,886 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 72,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,558,253 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 583,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company's stock.

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Viavi Solutions Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -200.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $60.43.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.Viavi Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 136,547 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $7,075,865.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,188,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,603,512.36. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 10,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $566,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,082,211. This represents a 21.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 461,184 shares of company stock worth $24,158,554 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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