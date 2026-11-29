Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 375.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,551 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 150,438 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Verisk Analytics worth $31,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17,800.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 204 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $73,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,402.40. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $1,010,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,490 shares in the company, valued at $18,891,524.30. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $3,133,859. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $248.00 to $217.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $203.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.62 and a 200 day moving average of $186.23. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.94 and a fifty-two week high of $227.16.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 128.14% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $805.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics is a data analytics and technology company focused primarily on the property and casualty insurance industry. It provides information, software and analytical tools that help insurers and other organizations assess risk, make underwriting decisions and manage claims. Its offerings include catastrophe and climate risk modeling, property and casualty data, insurance forms and rating information, claims estimation software, and tools for detecting fraud. The company's products are used across activities such as pricing policies, evaluating exposure to natural disasters and processing property claims.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report).

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