15,089 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM Purchased by Independent Financial Group LLC

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,089 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CALM. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 58.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $42,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALM. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price objective on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cal-Maine Foods presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $94.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CALM opened at $88.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.25. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.24. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $126.40.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

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