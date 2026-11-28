Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN - Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,347,813 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 151,333 shares during the quarter. Morningstar comprises about 1.1% of Bamco Inc. NY's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 9.02% of Morningstar worth $636,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. MidFirst Bank grew its stake in Morningstar by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MidFirst Bank now owns 19,111 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Morningstar by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,434 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 602.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,813 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $294,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $234.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $251.04.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $672.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.75 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 45.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.58, for a total value of $1,729,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 8,521,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,033,158,242.12. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 72,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,418,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MORN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Morningstar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Morningstar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $235.67.

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About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. is a financial services company that provides independent investment research, data, ratings and analysis to individual investors and financial professionals. Its offerings cover mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds and other investment products. The company also develops research and portfolio-management software, including Morningstar Direct, and provides investment indexes, credit ratings through DBRS Morningstar, and sustainability research through Sustainalytics.

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