15,154 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Bought by Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler set a $176.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.70.

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PepsiCo Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $137.12 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The firm has a market cap of $187.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. PepsiCo's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

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PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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