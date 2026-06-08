1,518,330 Shares in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,518,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,300,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.50% of Klaviyo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVYO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,008 shares of the company's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Klaviyo by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Klaviyo by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,419 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 148,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 42,980 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KVYO. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.40.

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Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $358.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.57 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 212,529 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $3,105,048.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,048.69. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 895,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,764,710.66. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,694,679 shares of company stock worth $29,151,767 in the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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