15,198 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Acquired by O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc.

O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.7% of O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock worth $10,824,500 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.65. 2,408,275 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,199,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company's 50 day moving average is $129.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.64. The company has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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