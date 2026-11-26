Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.4% of Empirical Finance LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $35,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 79.2% during the third quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Downshift Financial LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Downshift Financial LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Zacks Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Melius Research set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $640.11.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $406.03 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $548.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.22 and a 1-year high of $658.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.52 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 16.77%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

These are some of the AMD news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain optimistic: TipRanks data shows a Strong Buy consensus and nearly 58% potential upside, with recent bullish calls citing server-chip demand and AMD’s expanding AI role. Article: Prediction: AMD Stock Could Rally 58%

Analysts remain optimistic: TipRanks data shows a Strong Buy consensus and nearly 58% potential upside, with recent bullish calls citing server-chip demand and AMD’s expanding AI role. Neutral Sentiment: The registration of up to 337 million shares for potential resale has raised supply and dilution concerns. The filing covers existing-holder and partner shares, including performance-based warrants; it does not itself trigger immediate sales or accelerate vesting. Article: AMD stock faces a 337 million-share resale risk

The registration of up to 337 million shares for potential resale has raised supply and dilution concerns. The filing covers existing-holder and partner shares, including performance-based warrants; it does not itself trigger immediate sales or accelerate vesting. Negative Sentiment: Semiconductor shares fell broadly as hotter inflation, tariff threats and renewed scrutiny of AI-chip exports weighed on risk appetite. Investors are also questioning whether heavy AI infrastructure spending will generate sustainable returns. Article: AMD, Micron, Nvidia Lead AI Stocks Lower

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.88, for a total value of $5,083,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 78,173 shares in the company, valued at $44,158,364.24. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Norrod sold 17,262 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $9,333,563.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,038,501.90. This trade represents a 4.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 218,523 shares of company stock worth $111,797,079 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and other computing technologies. Founded in 1969, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates as a fabless semiconductor designer, relying on manufacturing partners to produce its chips. AMD's products include Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics products for personal computers and gaming, EPYC server processors and Instinct data-center accelerators. The company also develops adaptive and embedded computing products, including its Versal portfolio, serving markets such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

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