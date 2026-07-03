15,277 Shares in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 973,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,854,000 after acquiring an additional 124,079 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,459,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $904,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $83.84 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of -119.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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