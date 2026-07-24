15,305 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Purchased by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,305 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,728.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 621,546 shares of the technology company's stock worth $113,420,000 after buying an additional 612,444 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 496,603 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $90,620,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,470 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 33,145 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 143,787 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mimi Carsley purchased 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,658.84. This represents a 6.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Wolfe Research set a $165.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of JKHY opened at $148.23 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.04 and a 52-week high of $193.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is 34.13%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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