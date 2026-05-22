15,397 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Bought by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,397 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3,833.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,075,558 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,628,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,554 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $6,691,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 24,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $79,184,000 after acquiring an additional 194,048 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Microchip Technology Stock Down 3.1%

Microchip Technology stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Zacks Research raised Microchip Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.52.

Read Our Latest Report on MCHP

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 76,469 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $7,155,969.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,385,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $878,326,345.72. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $954,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,973,094.20. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,635 shares of company stock valued at $48,093,054. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

See Also

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